New Orleans faces Atlanta, seeks to break 8-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (9-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-14, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -8.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup with Atlanta as losers of eight games in a row.

The Pelicans have gone 1-7 in home games. New Orleans gives up 121.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 7-3 on the road. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference with 30.4 assists per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 6.6.

The Pelicans average 109.3 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 115.7 the Hawks give up. The Hawks average 117.8 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 121.8 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is shooting 47.0% and averaging 20.3 points for the Pelicans. Jeremiah Fears is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 22.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 38 points, five assists and three blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 2-8, averaging 110.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 118.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 31.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Karlo Matkovic: day to day (calf), Dejounte Murray: out (leg), Jordan Poole: day to day (knee).

Hawks: N’Faly Dante: out (knee), Nikola Đurisic: out (elbow), Trae Young: out (knee), Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press