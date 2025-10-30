Phoenix faces Utah, looks to end 4-game skid

Utah Jazz (2-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-4, 13th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -4.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix aims to break its four-game slide when the Suns take on Utah.

Phoenix finished 36-46 overall and 22-30 in Western Conference action last season. The Suns averaged 7.2 steals, 4.8 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

Utah went 17-65 overall and 8-44 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Jazz averaged 111.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 121.2 last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup 138-134 in overtime on Oct. 28. Lauri Markkanen scored 51 points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.

INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Green: day to day (hamstring), Dillon Brooks: day to day (groin).

Jazz: Isaiah Collier: day to day (hamstring), Georges Niang: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press