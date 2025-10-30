Skip to main content
Toronto faces Cleveland, aims to stop 4-game slide

By AP News

Toronto Raptors (1-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -8.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup with Cleveland after losing four in a row.

Cleveland finished 64-18 overall and 41-11 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 8.2 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

Toronto finished 30-52 overall and 21-31 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Raptors gave up 115.2 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Sam Merrill: day to day (hip), Darius Garland: out (toe).

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

