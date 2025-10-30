Philadelphia faces Boston following overtime win

Boston Celtics (2-3, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4-0, second in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -4.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Boston Celtics following the Philadelphia 76ers’ 139-134 overtime win against the Washington Wizards.

Philadelphia finished 24-58 overall, 3-13 in Atlantic Division play and 12-29 at home a season ago. The 76ers gave up 115.8 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

Boston finished 61-21 overall and 39-13 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Celtics averaged 116.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 107.2 last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 117-116 in the last matchup on Oct. 22.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: day to day (knee), Dominick Barlow: day to day (elbow), Jared McCain: out (thumb).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press