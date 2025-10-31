Washington faces Orlando, seeks to end 3-game skid

Orlando Magic (2-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington aims to break its three-game slide when the Wizards play Orlando.

Washington finished 18-64 overall and 13-39 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Wizards averaged 25.1 assists per game on 39.4 made field goals last season.

Orlando went 41-41 overall, 12-4 in Southeast Division play and 19-22 on the road last season. The Magic averaged 23.0 assists per game on 38.2 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: None listed.

Magic: Jalen Suggs: day to day (knee), Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press