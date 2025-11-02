Skip to main content
Houston faces Dallas, aims for 4th straight victory

By AP News

Dallas Mavericks (2-3, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (3-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into a matchup against Dallas as winners of three straight games.

Houston finished 52-30 overall and 13-3 in Southwest Division play last season. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 109.8 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

Dallas finished 39-43 overall and 8-8 in Southwest Division action during the 2024-25 season. The Mavericks gave up 115.4 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Anthony Davis: out (leg), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out (knee), Dereck Lively II: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

