Hornets take on the Jazz on 3-game slide

By AP News

Utah Jazz (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -3.5; over/under is 238.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Hornets play Utah.

Charlotte finished 19-63 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Hornets averaged 105.1 points per game last season, 15.5 from the free-throw line and 39 from 3-point range.

Utah went 17-65 overall, 8-44 in Western Conference action and 7-34 on the road a season ago. The Jazz gave up 121.2 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out (acl), Brandon Miller: out (shoulder), Josh Green: out (shoulder).

Jazz: Isaiah Collier: out (hamstring), Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

