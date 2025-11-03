Washington takes on New York on 4-game slide

Washington Wizards (1-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -11.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington aims to break its four-game losing streak with a win over New York.

New York finished 51-31 overall, 34-18 in Eastern Conference games and 27-14 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Knicks averaged 19.4 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second-chance points and 21.7 bench points last season.

Washington went 18-64 overall and 13-39 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Wizards allowed opponents to score 120.4 points per game and shoot 47.1% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Wizards: Khris Middleton: day to day (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press