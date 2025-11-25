Pacers visit Raptors Wednesday in NBA Cup group stage

Indiana Pacers (2-15, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Raptors face the Indiana Pacers in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Raptors have gone 12-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 20.9 fast break points led by RJ Barrett averaging 4.1.

The Pacers are 1-7 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana allows 122.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.3 points per game.

The Raptors are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers’ 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Raptors have given up to their opponents (46.0%).

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 16 the Raptors won 129-111 led by 22 points from Jakob Poeltl, while Pascal Siakam scored 30 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Immanuel Quickley is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Raptors. Brandon Ingram is averaging 37.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Jackson is shooting 56.0% and averaging 7.9 points for the Pacers. Jarace Walker is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 9-1, averaging 120.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Pacers: 1-9, averaging 108.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.4 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: RJ Barrett: day to day (knee).

Pacers: Quenton Jackson: day to day (hamstring), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Johnny Furphy: day to day (ankle), Aaron Nesmith: out (knee), Kam Jones: out (back), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press