Heat host Bucks Wednesday for NBA Cup group stage matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (8-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (12-6, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Heat have gone 7-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami scores 123.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Bucks are 6-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Heat’s 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Heat give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Heat. Kel’el Ware is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Rollins is averaging 18.6 points, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 125.1 points, 48.6 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Bucks: 3-6, averaging 113.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Nikola Jovic: day to day (hip), Norman Powell: day to day (groin), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (hip), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Taurean Prince: out (neck), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (groin).

