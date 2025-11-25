Hornets and Knicks meet Wednesday in NBA Cup group stage

Skip to main content
By AP News

New York Knicks (10-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-13, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks visit the New York Knicks in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Hornets are 3-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Knicks have gone 7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference allowing just 115.1 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Hornets average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Knicks give up (15.2). The Knicks average 15.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Hornets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is scoring 22.0 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hornets. Kon Knueppel is averaging 28.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games.

Jalen Brunson is scoring 28.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 112.4 points, 45.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 123.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: day to day (rest), Grant Williams: day to day (acl), Ryan Kalkbrenner: day to day (ankle), Brandon Miller: day to day (rest), Pat Connaughton: day to day (calf), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (illness), Landry Shamet: day to day (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

