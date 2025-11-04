Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Doncic, Reaves sidelined for Lakers’ game against Trail Blazers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic was ruled out of the Lakers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night after finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assist against Miami a night earlier.

Doncic was unavailable due to lower left leg contusion injury management. The injury forced him to miss three games earlier this season.

Doncic was averaging 41.3 points, 11. 5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game this season.

The Lakers were also without guard Austin Reaves because of right groin soreness. Reaves had 26 points and 11 assists in the 130-120 victory over Miami. Coach JJ Redick said before Monday’s game that Reaves felt soreness in the first quarter of the game against the Heat but played through it.

Reaves was averaging 31.1 points and 9.3 assists a game this season.

Redick said center Deandre Ayton (back spasms) was a game-time decision.

The Lakers remain without LeBron James (right sciatica), Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) and Adou Thiero (left knee surgery recovery).

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.