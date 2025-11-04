Skip to main content
Rockets take on the Grizzlies, look for 5th straight victory

By AP News

Houston Rockets (4-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (3-5, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Rockets take on Memphis.

Memphis finished 48-34 overall, 11-5 in Southwest Division games and 26-15 at home a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 121.7 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field and 36.7% from deep last season.

Houston finished 52-30 overall and 13-3 in Southwest Division action during the 2024-25 season. The Rockets averaged 114.3 points per game last season, 51.5 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 17.0 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out (ankle), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (calf).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

