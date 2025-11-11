Skip to main content
Chicago visits Detroit following Cunningham’s 46-point game

By AP News

Chicago Bulls (6-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (9-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Chicago Bulls after Cade Cunningham scored 46 points in the Detroit Pistons’ 137-135 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards.

Detroit finished 44-38 overall, 5-11 in Central Division games and 22-19 at home last season. The Pistons shot 47.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago finished 39-43 overall and 4-12 in Central Division action during the 2024-25 season. The Bulls averaged 117.8 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls won 115-111 in the last matchup on Oct. 23. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 28 points, and Cunningham led the Pistons with 23 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: out (knee), Ausar Thompson: out (ankle), Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Tobias Harris: out (ankle), Jaden Ivey: out (knee).

Bulls: Coby White: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (wrist), Josh Giddey: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

