Magic and Nets meet Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Brooklyn Nets (1-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (6-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets travel to play the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

Orlando finished 41-41 overall, 31-21 in Eastern Conference games and 22-19 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Magic averaged 105.4 points per game last season, 45.7 in the paint, 19.0 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

Brooklyn went 26-56 overall and 14-37 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Nets gave up 112.2 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Magic: Moritz Wagner: day to day (knee), Paolo Banchero: day to day (groin).

Nets: Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Day’Ron Sharpe: day to day (hamstring), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press