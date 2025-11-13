Warriors visit Spurs Friday in NBA Cup group stage

Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors (7-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (8-3, third in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 235.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs play the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

San Antonio finished 34-48 overall, 22-30 in Western Conference action and 20-21 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spurs averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second-chance points and 44.1 bench points last season.

Golden State finished 48-34 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Warriors averaged 113.8 points per game last season, 16.9 on free throws and 46.2 from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 125-120 on Nov. 13. Stephen Curry scored 46 points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

INJURIES: Spurs: Dylan Harper: out (calf).

Warriors: De’Anthony Melton: out (knee), Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

