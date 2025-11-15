Jokic leads Denver against Minnesota after 55-point outing

Denver Nuggets (9-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -1; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Minnesota Timberwolves after Nikola Jokic’s 55-point game in the Nuggets’ 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Minnesota went 49-33 overall, 11-5 in Northwest Division action and 25-16 at home a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 26.1 assists per game on 41.0 made field goals last season.

Denver went 50-32 overall and 8-8 in Northwest Division action during the 2024-25 season. The Nuggets averaged 120.8 points per game last season, 58.5 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 20.1 on fast breaks.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Timberwolves 127-114 in their last meeting on Oct. 28. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 43 points, and Jaden McDaniels led the Timberwolves with 25 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: out (foot).

Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (arm), Nikola Jokic: day to day (wrist), Christian Braun: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press