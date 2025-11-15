Boston hosts Los Angeles following Harden’s 41-point game

Los Angeles Clippers (4-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (6-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Boston Celtics after James Harden scored 41 points in the Clippers’ 133-127 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Celtics are 3-3 in home games. Boston is sixth in the NBA averaging 15.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.5% from deep. Anfernee Simons leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 40.4% from 3-point range.

The Clippers are 1-3 in road games. Los Angeles allows 116.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Celtics’ 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Clippers allow. The Clippers average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Celtics allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 27 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 24 points, six rebounds and nine assists over the last 10 games.

John Collins is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.6 points for the Clippers. Harden is averaging 6.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 46.0 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Clippers: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 40.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (injury management).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press