Los Angeles plays Utah on 3-game win streak

By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (11-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-10, 10th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Utah.

The Jazz are 2-7 in conference games. Utah averages 29.6 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Keyonte George with 7.1.

The Lakers are 8-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles scores 117.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Jazz’s 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Lakers allow. The Lakers are shooting 51.1% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 48.9% the Jazz’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 140-126 in the last matchup on Nov. 19. Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 37 points, and George led the Jazz with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is shooting 48.5% and averaging 29.9 points for the Jazz. Kevin Love is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Doncic is scoring 34.6 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Lakers. Gabe Vincent is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 118.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.1 points per game.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 118.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Lakers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

