Minnesota plays Cleveland on 4-game win streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (25-13, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-18, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 13-9 in home games. Cleveland has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Timberwolves are 11-7 in road games. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference scoring 119.9 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

The 119.3 points per game the Cavaliers score are 5.0 more points than the Timberwolves give up (114.3). The Timberwolves are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 46.4% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 131-122 on Jan. 9, with Julius Randle scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Mobley is averaging 17.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 blocks for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games.

Randle is averaging 22.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 121.1 points, 45.2 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 122.0 points, 46.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Dean Wade: day to day (knee).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press