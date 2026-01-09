George and the Jazz take on Bridges and the Hornets

Skip to main content
By AP News

Charlotte Hornets (13-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (13-24, 13th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and Charlotte face off in non-conference action.

The Jazz have gone 9-11 at home. Utah is 4-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets have gone 6-13 away from home. Charlotte averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Jazz average 119.6 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 117.2 the Hornets give up. The Hornets average 15.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Jazz give up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hornets won 126-103 in the last meeting on Nov. 2. Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 29 points, and Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is shooting 45.4% and averaging 24.1 points for the Jazz. Markkanen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bridges is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 119.0 points, 42.9 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.5 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 118.1 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Ace Bailey: day to day (hip), Georges Niang: out (foot), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (toe), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin), Grant Williams: out (acl), Ryan Kalkbrenner: day to day (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

