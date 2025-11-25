Celtics host Pistons Wednesday for NBA Cup group stage matchup

Detroit Pistons (15-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (9-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -1.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics face the Detroit Pistons in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Celtics are 6-6 against conference opponents. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.5 rebounds. Neemias Queta paces the Celtics with 7.9 boards.

The Pistons are 11-2 in conference play. Detroit scores 119.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Celtics average 114.6 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 112.6 the Pistons allow. The Pistons are shooting 49.0% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 44.1% the Celtics’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Celtics 119-113 in their last matchup on Oct. 26. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 25 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick White is averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 35.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ausar Thompson is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Cunningham is averaging 24.0 points and 11.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Pistons: 10-0, averaging 122.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles).

Pistons: Marcus Sasser: out (hip), Bobi Klintman: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press