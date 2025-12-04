Orlando and Miami meet for conference matchup

Miami Heat (14-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Miami Heat visit Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic in Eastern Conference play.

The Magic have gone 3-2 against division opponents. Orlando has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Heat are 2-1 against the rest of their division. Miami has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Magic average 119.2 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 118.4 the Heat give up. The Heat are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 47.3% the Magic’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 125-121 in the last matchup on Oct. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 45.3% and averaging 19.0 points for the Magic. Wagner is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kel’el Ware is averaging 11.8 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Heat.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 122.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Heat: 7-2, averaging 122.2 points, 47.8 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Paolo Banchero: out (groin).

Heat: Norman Powell: out (ankle), Pelle Larsson: day to day (foot), Keshad Johnson: day to day (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press