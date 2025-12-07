Reid makes a go-ahead 3-pointer, McDaniels scores 27 and Timberwolves edge Clippers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Naz Reid made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining, Jaden McDaniels scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-106 on Saturday night.

Julius Randle added 24 points for Minnesota. Reid’s big shot capped a 19-point night off the bench, including 5 of 8 from deep. McDaniels then made two free throws with 4.8 seconds left and the Timberwolves held on.

Minnesota won its season-high fifth straight game. The Clippers have lost seven of eight.

James Harden led the Clippers with 34 points and moved into 10th on the NBA’s career scoring list. He surpassed Carmelo Anthony (28,289 points) with a pair of free throws in the third quarter.

Kawhi Leonard added 20 points while Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers. Harden missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Minnesota entered with the fourth-best 3-point percentage in the NBA (38.7%) but wsa just 2 for 10 behind the arc before halftime.

That changed in the second half, when McDaniels made three 3-pointers to help Minnesota dig out from an 18-point deficit. The Wolves finished 11 of 25 from deep.

Harden closed out the first half with four straight points. Rudy Gobert was called for a flagrant foul after landing under Harden’s feet on a 3-point attempt. Harden made two free throws and later made another basket in the closing seconds to finish the half with 19 points.

Up next

Clippers: Finish their road trip Thursday at Houston.

Timberwolves: Host Phoenix on Tuesday.

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press