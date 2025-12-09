Lakers host Spurs Wednesday for NBA Cup group stage game

San Antonio Spurs (16-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-6, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Cup in-season tournament group play matchup.

The Lakers are 12-4 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 118.3 points while shooting 50.7% from the field.

The Spurs are 10-6 in Western Conference play. San Antonio averages 119.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Lakers make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (47.1%). The Spurs average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 118-116 on Nov. 6, with Luka Doncic scoring 35 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is scoring 35.0 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 29.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 70.6% over the past 10 games.

Devin Vassell is averaging 15.7 points for the Spurs. Harrison Barnes is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 121.2 points, 41.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Spurs: 7-3, averaging 120.6 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Marcus Smart: day to day (back).

Spurs: Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (hamstring), Victor Wembanyama: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press