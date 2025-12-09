Locandro leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against No. 24 Virginia after 20-point showing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-8) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-1)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -36; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on No. 24 Virginia after Joseph Locandro scored 20 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 78-60 loss to the American Eagles.

The Cavaliers are 5-0 in home games. Virginia is 6-1 against opponents over .500.

The Hawks have gone 1-7 away from home. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

Virginia averages 87.4 points, 17.7 more per game than the 69.7 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thijs De Ridder is shooting 55.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Cavaliers. Jacari White is averaging 10.9 points.

Zion Obanla is averaging 7.4 points for the Hawks. Locandro is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press