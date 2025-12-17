Nuggets face the Magic on 5-game win streak

Orlando Magic (15-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (19-6, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver comes into a matchup against Orlando as winners of five games in a row.

The Nuggets are 7-4 in home games. Denver is eighth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 116.2 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Magic are 5-6 in road games. Orlando is fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 114.1 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Nuggets make 51.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.6%). The Magic average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Nuggets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Watson is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 39.0 points and 15.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Anthony Black is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Magic. Jase Richardson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 128.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points per game.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 119.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (leg), Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (hip), Colin Castleton: day to day (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press