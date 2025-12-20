Giddey, Bulls take on the Hawks

Chicago Bulls (12-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (15-14, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls take on Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference play.

The Hawks are 9-9 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 52.9 points per game in the paint led by Johnson averaging 12.2.

The Bulls are 9-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 7-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hawks’ 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Bulls give up. The Bulls average 118.3 points per game, equal to what the Hawks give up to opponents.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Bulls defeated the Hawks 128-123 in their last meeting on Oct. 28. Ayo Dosunmu led the Bulls with 21 points, and Kristaps Porzingis led the Hawks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games.

Giddey is averaging 20.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 118.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (reconditioning), Trae Young: day to day (knee).

Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press