Towns, Knicks to host Ware and the Heat

Miami Heat (15-13, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (19-8, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks host Kel’el Ware and the Miami Heat in Eastern Conference play.

The Knicks have gone 15-8 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 49.0 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Brunson averaging 10.8.

The Heat are 9-8 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knicks score 120.2 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 117.3 the Heat allow. The Heat are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.0% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 18 the Heat won 115-113 led by 19 points from Norman Powell, while Miles McBride scored 25 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 28.4 points for the Knicks. Towns is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ware is averaging 11.9 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Heat. Powell is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 119.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Heat: 3-7, averaging 113.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), Miles McBride: day to day (ankle).

Heat: Nikola Jovic: out (elbow), Davion Mitchell: day to day (ankle), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (back), Tyler Herro: day to day (toe), Pelle Larsson: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press