Dallas visits Philadelphia following overtime win

Dallas Mavericks (11-17, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -1.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Philadelphia 76ers after the Mavericks took down the Detroit Pistons 116-114 in overtime.

The 76ers have gone 8-7 in home games. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 16.2 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 5.7.

The Mavericks are 3-8 on the road. Dallas is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The 76ers average 116.8 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 116.7 the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks are shooting 46.0% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 45.9% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is shooting 46.6% and averaging 31.4 points for the 76ers. Andre Drummond is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Max Christie is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 118.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Trendon Watford: out (thigh), Hunter Sallis: day to day (shoulder), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (illness).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Klay Thompson: day to day (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (illness), Kyrie Irving: out (knee), Dante Exum: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press