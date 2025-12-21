Skip to main content
Trail Blazers beats Kings 98-93 to sweep home-and-home series

By AP News
Trail Blazers Kings Basketball

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Deni Avdija had 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Sacramento Kings 98-93 on Saturday night to sweep a home-and-home series.

The Trail Blazers beat the Kings 134-133 in overtime at home Thursday night on Avdija’s late free throws. He has scored 20 or more points in all but five games this season.

Shadedon Sharpe added 23 points, Toumani Camara had 15 points and Donovan Clingan finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Portland has won three in a row to improve to 12-16.

Dennis Schroder had 21 points for Sacramento, and rookie Maxime Raynaud had 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Kings have lost five in a row and nine of 10 to fall to 6-22.

Sacramento star Domantas Sabonis is still out with a left knee injury for about four or five weeks.

Up next

Timberwolves: Host Detroit on Monday night.

Kings: Host Houston on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By ANTONIO RAY HARVEY
Associated Press

