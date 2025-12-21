Orlando plays Golden State after overtime win

Orlando Magic (16-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (14-15, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits the Golden State Warriors following the Magic’s 128-127 overtime victory against the Utah Jazz.

The Warriors have gone 8-4 in home games. Golden State is third in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 112.8 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Magic are 6-7 on the road. Orlando scores 118.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Warriors average 114.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 115.0 the Magic allow. The Magic average 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than the Warriors allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 19 the Magic won 121-113 led by 23 points from Desmond Bane, while Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the Warriors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler III is averaging 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 28.0 points over the last 10 games.

Bane is averaging 19 points and 4.6 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 23 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 117.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Al Horford: out (back), Jonathan Kuminga: out (illness), Seth Curry: out (thigh).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (leg), Tristan da Silva: out (shoulder), Moritz Wagner: out (knee), Jalen Suggs: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press