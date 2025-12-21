George, Jazz to visit Jokic, Nuggets

Utah Jazz (10-17, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (20-7, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets host Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz.

The Nuggets are 2-1 in division matchups. Denver is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Jazz are 0-5 against the rest of their division. Utah is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 119.9 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The Nuggets average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Jazz allow (15.0). The Jazz are shooting 45.8% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.8% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Murray is averaging 24.8 points and 6.7 assists for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

George is scoring 24.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Jazz. Svi Mykhailiuk is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 126.2 points, 40.9 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 123.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.0 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Peyton Watson: day to day (side), Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (groin), Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press