Mamukelashvili’s 22 points lead Raptors past Blazers, snapping Portland’s win streak

By AP News
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 22 points and Brandon Ingram added 20 to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-98 on Friday night.

The Raptors led by as many as 13 and dominated most of the game despite being outscored from the 3-point line (39-27) and losing the turnover battle (16-13).

The Blazers were without star forward Deni Avdija, who missed the game with a lower back strain.

Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe each scored 21 points in the loss that snapped Portland’s four-game win streak.

Toronto, which has won three straight, led 76-74 heading into the fourth quarter.

Holiday tied the game at 76 on Portland’s first possession of the fourth quarter. Donovan Clingan briefly gave Portland a 78-76 lead before the Raptors hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 82-78. A dunk by Scottie Barnes extended the advantage to 84-78 with 9:58 left.

Holiday scored nine of Portland’s first 11 points in the fourth quarter, but the Raptors kept them at bay with a balanced attack.

Mamukelashvili was fouled on a layup that put the Raptors up 95-87 and after he failed to convert the 3-point play, the Raptors scored off the rebound on a basket from Ingram to up the lead to 10.

Caleb Love’s 3-pointer made it 98-94 but that was as close as Portland would get in the fourth quarter.

Love’s layup with 2:23 left in the third quarter gave Portland its first lead of the game at 73-72, but Ochai Agbaji’s tip in on the next possession gave Toronto the lead back at 74-73.

The Raptors led 50-43 at halftime.

In the first quarter the Blazers shot a horrendous 4 for 26 (15.4%) from the field, including 1 of 11 (9%) from the 3-point line. Despite Portland’s poor shooting, the Raptors only led 19-12 after the first quarter.

After Camara’s 3-pointer made it 32-30 in the second quarter, the Raptors went on a 12-2 run to push their lead back to 44-32.

Raptors: visit Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Trail Blazers: visit Boston on Monday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN
Associated Press

