Hawks rally to beat Suns 110-103 after Phoenix loses Devin Booker to injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Johnson scored 23 points and tied a career high with 18 rebounds for his NBA-leading 30th double-double, and the Atlanta Hawks rallied to beat Phoenix 110-103 on Friday night after the Suns lost Devin Booker to a right ankle injury.

Onyeka Okungwu had 25 points for the Hawks, who trailed 91-84 late in the third quarter but gained momentum after Booker went down. The Suns star scored a team-high 31 points and added four rebounds and three assists before leaving.

CJ McCollum extended his double-digit scoring streak to 34 games, scoring 21 points off the bench and adding four rebounds. McCollum and Corey Kispert were acquired in a trade with Washington in exchange for Trae Young in early January.

The Hawks, who outscored the Suns 26-12 in the fourth quarter, were 43 of 81 from the field overall, including 13 of 26 from 3-point range.

It was the second and final meeting between the teams this season. Atlanta beat Phoenix 124-122 earlier this season in mid-November.

Atlanta snapped a five-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 124-122 win over Memphis. The Hawks were without Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles tendinitis), Zaccharie Risacher (left knee contusion) and N’Faly Dante (torn ACL) in this one.

Up next

Suns: Host the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Hawks: Host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

By MAURA CAREY

AP Sports Writer