Saddiq Bey leads fourth-quarter comeback as Pelicans defeat Grizzlies 133-127

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 19 of his season-high 36 points in the fourth quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans erased a double-digit second-half deficit to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 133-127 on Friday night.

Trey Murphy III scored 32 points for New Orleans, while Zion Williamson finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds as the Pelicans snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Jock Landale added 24 points and 11 rebounds. Cam Spencer had 21 for Memphis, shooting 7 of 9, including 4 of 6 from outside the arc.

The Pelicans, who had lost six straight to Memphis, trailed 123-122 after Jackson scored inside. But Williams scored on a three-point play and Bey added a 3-pointer to preserve New Orleans’ victory.

The Pelicans are anchoring last place in the Western Conference, while Memphis — which has lost five of seven — sits just outside 10th place.

Memphis built a 13-point lead with accurate shooting in the third quarter, but New Orleans whittled into the advantage as Williamson used his bulk in getting to the rim against a smaller Grizzlies defender in the fourth. Between Williamson and Bey, the Pelicans overtook the Grizzlies.

Memphis played without guard Ja Morant, the subject of growing trade rumors. Morant, who played the past two games after a six-game absence, sat out with a left elbow UCL strain.

Memphis started the second half converting 12 of 16 shots, including all six 3-point attempts. That built the first double-digit lead of the game and Memphis led 101-93 entering the final frame.

Memphis used 20 points from Jackson and 17 from Landale for a 65-60 halftime lead.

