Schroeder hits late 3 in OT as Kings stun Rockets 125-124

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Dennis Schroder made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 125-124 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Schroder finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists off the bench to help the Kings rally after trailing by five in the final two minutes of regulation.

DeMar DeRozan had 27 points and nine assists, and Russell Westbrook added 21 points and 13 rebounds to help the Kings end a five-game skid. Keegan Murray scored 26 points while Maxime Raynaud had 12 points and 14 rebounds

Schroder’s game-winner came 8 seconds after Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. made two of three free throws for a two-point lead.

Smith scored 18 points for the Rockets but had his string of four consecutive double-doubles ended. Alperen Sengun had 28 points and six rebounds, and Kevin Durant added 24 points and 10 rebounds but missed a jumper at the overtime buzzer.

Sacramento forced overtime after a late surge in the fourth quarter

After Durant’s two free throws gave the Rockets a 112-107 lead with 2:16 remaining, DeRozan scored on a dunk and Westbrook made a corner 3-pointer to tie it.

There were multiple lead changes in overtime, and Westbrook missed a go-ahead 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to play.

The Rockets grabbed the rebound and went ahead 124-122 on Smith’s free throws before DeRozan drove the lane then dished to Schroder wide open in the left corner.

The Rockets got off to a sluggish start and trailed by 10 less than four minutes into the first quarter before finding their stride in the second quarter. Durant and Sengun combined for more than half of their team’s points in the second quarter, rallying Houston to a 68-57 lead.

Up next

Rockets: Face the Clippers in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Kings: Host the Pistons on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press