Grizzlies take on the Bucks for out-of-conference contest

By AP News

Milwaukee Bucks (12-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-16, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santi Aldama and the Memphis Grizzlies take on Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks in out-of-conference play.

The Grizzlies are 6-8 on their home court. Memphis is 7-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Bucks have gone 4-10 away from home. Milwaukee is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies average 115.0 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 116.2 the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than the Grizzlies allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aldama is scoring 14.4 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games.

Bobby Portis is shooting 48.9% and averaging 12.5 points for the Bucks. Rollins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 118.5 points, 46.5 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 108.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: John Konchar: out (thumb), Vince Williams Jr.: day to day (knee), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Ja Morant: day to day (ankle), Zach Edey: out (ankle), Cedric Coward: day to day (heel), Ty Jerome: out (calf), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (calf), Taurean Prince: out (neck), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

