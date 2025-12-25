Chicago takes on Philadelphia, seeks 5th straight win

Philadelphia 76ers (16-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (14-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Philadelphia.

The Bulls have gone 11-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is second in the Eastern Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 8.1.

The 76ers are 13-11 against conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 32.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 6.1.

The Bulls average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the 76ers give up. The 76ers’ 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than the Bulls have given up to their opponents (48.0%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 113-111 in the last matchup on Nov. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giddey is averaging 20 points, 9.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 31 points, 6.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 119.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 47.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Matas Buzelis: day to day (leg).

76ers: Trendon Watford: day to day (thigh), VJ Edgecombe: day to day (illness), Quentin Grimes: day to day (illness), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee), Dominick Barlow: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press