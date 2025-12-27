Jaylen Brown scores 30 points and the Celtics make 20 3-pointers to beat the Pacers 140-122

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and the Boston Celtics made 20 3-pointers in a 140-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

The All-NBA forward, who is averaging 29.4 points, shot 13 of 20 from the field and made two 3-pointers. Payton Pritchard added 29 points, making three 3s, and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Celtics were 20 of 39 from beyond the arc compared to the Pacers’ 18 of 44. Reserve Sam Hauser was 7 for 8 behind the arc and scored 23 points, while Derrick White added 21 points with three 3s.

The Celtics (19-11), winners of four in a row and back-to-back games against Indiana, were starting a five-game road trip.

Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers (6-25) with 18 points and four 3s.

The Celtics trailed by 15 midway through the first quarter, but methodically chipped away at the deficit, then pulled away with six 3-pointers in a 47-point second quarter for a 75-61 halftime lead.

Up next

Celtics: Visit Portland on Sunday.

Pacers: Visit Miami on Saturday.

By PHILLIP B. WILSON

Associated Press