Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lakers’ Austin Reaves could miss at least a month with a strained left calf

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Lakers Suns Basketball

Lakers Suns Basketball

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Reaves could miss at least a month with a strained left calf, a damaging blow for the struggling Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers said Friday that Reaves had been diagnosed with a grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain. He will be evaluated again in approximately four weeks.

Reaves didn’t play in the second half of the Lakers’ 119-96 loss to Houston on Thursday. He had 12 points before leaving what became Los Angeles’ third straight defeat.

That was Reaves’ second game back after he had missed three in a row, also with a strained left calf. He is second on the Lakers behind Luka Doncic with 26.6 points per game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.