Atlanta takes on New York, seeks to break 5-game slide

New York Knicks (21-9, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (15-17, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -6; over/under is 243.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup with New York as losers of five straight games.

The Hawks have gone 9-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta is third in the NBA with 17.6 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 4.0.

The Knicks are 17-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is third in the league with 46.1 rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.8.

The Hawks make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%). The Knicks average 120.3 points per game, 0.5 more than the 119.8 the Hawks give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 52.5% and averaging 23.8 points for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Brunson is scoring 29.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Knicks. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 25.0 points and 1.0 rebound while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 119.9 points, 41.5 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.7 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 120.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (reconditioning), N’Faly Dante: out for season (knee).

Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (ankle), Miles McBride: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press