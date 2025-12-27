San Antonio takes home win streak into matchup with Utah

Utah Jazz (11-19, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (23-7, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -16.5; over/under is 246.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio hosts Utah trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Spurs are 14-6 against conference opponents. San Antonio is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 120.3 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Jazz are 6-14 in conference matchups. Utah gives up 127.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.2 points per game.

The Spurs are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Jazz allow to opponents. The Jazz are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.4% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and three blocks for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 29 points over the past 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 24.1 points and 6.8 assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 9-1, averaging 122.5 points, 48.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 123.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 131.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (adductor).

Jazz: Ace Bailey: out (hip), Georges Niang: out (foot), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press