Los Angeles plays Detroit, aims for 4th straight victory

Detroit Pistons (24-7, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (9-21, 13th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Clippers take on Detroit.

The Clippers have gone 5-8 at home. Los Angeles has a 1-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pistons have gone 11-5 away from home. Detroit ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 26.9 assists per game led by Cade Cunningham averaging 9.6.

The Clippers average 111.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 112.9 the Pistons give up. The Pistons average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Clippers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is shooting 44.1% and averaging 26.3 points for the Clippers. Brook Lopez is averaging 9.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is scoring 26.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 9.6 assists for the Pistons. Tobias Harris is averaging 16.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 110.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Pistons: 7-3, averaging 121.0 points, 46.7 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Ivica Zubac: out (ankle).

Pistons: None listed.

