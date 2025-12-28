Skip to main content
Cleveland faces San Antonio on 3-game road slide

By AP News

Cleveland Cavaliers (17-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (23-8, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits San Antonio looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Spurs have gone 11-3 in home games. San Antonio is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 6-8 on the road. Cleveland is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 119.5 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

The Spurs are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers allow to opponents. The Cavaliers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 46.6% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 130-117 in the last matchup on Dec. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is shooting 51.8% and averaging 23.9 points for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylon Tyson is shooting 52.7% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 8-2, averaging 122.5 points, 48.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 120.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (adductor).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

