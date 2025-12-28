Milwaukee visits Charlotte for conference showdown

Milwaukee Bucks (13-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (11-20, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets host Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hornets have gone 10-14 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bucks are 11-13 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 116.0 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Hornets are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks are shooting 48.5% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 48.6% the Hornets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 147-134 in overtime on Nov. 15, with Kyle Kuzma scoring 29 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is averaging 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 28.9 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bucks. Rollins is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 116.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 105.6 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Mason Plumlee: day to day (groin), Grant Williams: out (acl), Ryan Kalkbrenner: day to day (elbow).

Bucks: Taurean Prince: out (neck), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press