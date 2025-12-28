Indiana visits Houston on 4-game road skid

Indiana Pacers (6-26, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (19-10, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits Houston looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Rockets are 9-2 on their home court. Houston is 8-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Pacers are 1-14 in road games. Indiana gives up 119.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The Rockets are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 48.0% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers’ 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Rockets have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alperen Sengun is averaging 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Kevin Durant is averaging 30 points and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 107.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Alperen Sengun: day to day (calf), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl).

Pacers: Obi Toppin: out (foot), Ben Sheppard: day to day (calf), Isaiah Jackson: day to day (concussion), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles), T.J. McConnell: day to day (hamstring).

By The Associated Press