Bridges and the Hornets take on Butler and the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (17-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (11-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets host the Golden State Warriors in non-conference play.

The Hornets are 7-9 in home games. Charlotte ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.7 rebounds. Moussa Diabate leads the Hornets with 8.1 boards.

The Warriors have gone 7-12 away from home. Golden State is at the bottom of the Western Conference scoring 12.3 fast break points per game.

The Hornets are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 46.4% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 115.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 118.5 the Hornets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is shooting 39.9% and averaging 20.0 points for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 31.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (groin), Grant Williams: out (acl), Ryan Kalkbrenner: out (elbow), Kon Knueppel: out (ankle).

Warriors: Al Horford: out (injury management), Seth Curry: out (thigh).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press