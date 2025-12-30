New Orleans takes on Chicago on 4-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (8-26, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans comes into the matchup with Chicago after losing four straight games.

The Bulls have gone 8-8 in home games. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 54.8 points per game in the paint led by Josh Giddey averaging 9.2.

The Pelicans are 2-11 in road games. New Orleans is fourth in the Western Conference with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Yves Missi averaging 3.0.

The Bulls score 118.3 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 122.8 the Pelicans give up. The Pelicans average 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Bulls give up.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Bulls 114-104 in their last matchup on Dec. 15. Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 20 points, and Coby White led the Bulls with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Murphy is averaging 20.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 32 points, two steals and two blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 45.0 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 123.4 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Zach Collins: out (toe), Trentyn Flowers: out (knee), Lachlan Olbrich: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (ankle), Dejounte Murray: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press