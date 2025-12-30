McCollum and the Wizards visit conference foe Milwaukee

Washington Wizards (7-24, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (14-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the Washington Wizards take on Ryan Rollins and the Milwaukee Bucks in Eastern Conference action.

The Bucks are 12-13 in conference games. Milwaukee is 7-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Wizards are 4-17 in Eastern Conference play. Washington allows 125.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.8 points per game.

The Bucks are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47.0% the Wizards allow to opponents. The Wizards average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Bucks allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 129-126 on Dec. 2, with McCollum scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollins is averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 25 points over the last 10 games.

McCollum is averaging 18.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Wizards. Tre Johnson is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 106.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 115.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Taurean Prince: out (neck).

Wizards: Corey Kispert: out (hamstring), Cam Whitmore: out (shoulder), Khris Middleton: out (injury management), Kyshawn George: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press